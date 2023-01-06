Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, AAPL, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 44,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 973,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 97.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 53,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 19,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 108% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, AAPL options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Earnings Calendar
PLMR YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARHS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.