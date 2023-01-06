Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, AAPL, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 44,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 973,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 97.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 53,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 19,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 108% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

