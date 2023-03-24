Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, AAPL, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 37,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 655,112 contracts, representing approximately 65.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 74,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 19,640 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
