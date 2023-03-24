Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, AAPL, COST

March 24, 2023 — 02:13 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 37,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 655,112 contracts, representing approximately 65.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 74,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 19,640 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
