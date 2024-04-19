News & Insights

Markets
ELF

Notable Friday Option Activity: ELF, TRIP, FOUR

April 19, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 9,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 905,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 9,099 contracts, representing approximately 909,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 8,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, TRIP options, or FOUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CLC
 MVV shares outstanding history
 EGN market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
TRIP
FOUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.