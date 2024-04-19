Notable Friday Option Activity: ELF, TRIP, FOUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 9,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 905,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 9,099 contracts, representing approximately 909,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 8,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

