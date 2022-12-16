Notable Friday Option Activity: DXC, ACN, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total volume of 9,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 969,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,300 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 9,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 988,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 34,089 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, ACN options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.