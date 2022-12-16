Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, MS, SPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 45,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 28,386 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 6,962 contracts, representing approximately 696,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, MS options, or SPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TPIV Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of USOP
PCN Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.