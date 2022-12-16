Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, MS, SPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 45,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 28,386 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 6,962 contracts, representing approximately 696,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, MS options, or SPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

