Notable Friday Option Activity: DOW, TMO, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total of 19,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 6,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 28,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOW options, TMO options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
