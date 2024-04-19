Notable Friday Option Activity: DOCU, DASH, FTAI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 11,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 4,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 17,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 6,757 contracts, representing approximately 675,700 underlying shares or approximately 67% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, DASH options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

