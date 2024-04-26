News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: DLR, LLY, SBUX

April 26, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 13,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.5% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 14,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 39,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, LLY options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

