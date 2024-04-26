Notable Friday Option Activity: DLR, LLY, SBUX

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 14,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 39,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLR options, LLY options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HOG Price Target
ETFs Holding PSG
RYN Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.