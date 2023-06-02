Notable Friday Option Activity: DISH, SLB, T

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 56,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,600 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 43,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 25,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 158,795 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 16,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
