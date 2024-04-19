Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, WING, DDOG

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 2,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 16,492 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
