Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, WING, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 69,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 6,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 2,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 16,492 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, WING options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.