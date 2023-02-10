Markets
DE

Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, SAM, TTI

February 10, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 8,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 855,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 85 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And TETRA Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TTI) options are showing a volume of 4,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of TTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares of TTI. Below is a chart showing TTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, SAM options, or TTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Insider Buying
 DWX Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding XINC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE
SAM
TTI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.