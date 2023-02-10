Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, SAM, TTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 8,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 855,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 85 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And TETRA Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TTI) options are showing a volume of 4,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of TTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares of TTI. Below is a chart showing TTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

