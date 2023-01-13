Notable Friday Option Activity: DDOG, PEP, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 16,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 18,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,893 contracts, representing approximately 589,300 underlying shares or approximately 41% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

