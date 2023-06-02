Notable Friday Option Activity: DAL, GM, STEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 37,750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 56,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 3,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP) saw options trading volume of 1,015 contracts, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of STEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STEP. Below is a chart showing STEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, GM options, or STEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.