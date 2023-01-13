Notable Friday Option Activity: DAL, CRM, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 113,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 93,215 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 34,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, CRM options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
