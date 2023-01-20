Markets
CZR

Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, SLB, BBY

January 20, 2023 — 01:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 22,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 66,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 929,300 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 14,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

