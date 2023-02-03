Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, NEM, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 45,347 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 5,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 29,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 17,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

