Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, IP, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 39,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 15,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,900 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 56,298 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 5,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.