News & Insights

Markets
CVX

Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, IP, OXY

June 02, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 39,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 15,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,900 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 56,298 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 5,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, IP options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CAPL Price Target
 CHPE Options Chain
 ETFs Holding SLCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
IP
OXY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.