Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, COP, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 54,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 34,157 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 22,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

