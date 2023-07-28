Notable Friday Option Activity: CSCO, AZO, JNPR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 86,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 712 contracts, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 15,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,300 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

