Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, ZS, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 27,711 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 18,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 10,676 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

