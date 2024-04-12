Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, PANW, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 19,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 31,137 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 23,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

