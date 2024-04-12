Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, PANW, LVS

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 31,137 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 23,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, PANW options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AKTS Average Annual Return
FBP Historical Stock Prices
APA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.