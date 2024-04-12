News & Insights

Markets
CRWD

Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, PANW, LVS

April 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 19,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 31,137 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 23,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, PANW options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AKTS Average Annual Return
 FBP Historical Stock Prices
 APA market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
PANW
LVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.