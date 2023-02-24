Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, MA, TPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 46,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 15,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 1,017 contracts, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
