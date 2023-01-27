Notable Friday Option Activity: CRC, KD, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC), where a total volume of 6,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 680,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.1% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,200 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) options are showing a volume of 13,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.8% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,800 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 95,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 12,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRC options, KD options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
