Notable Friday Option Activity: COUR, MSGS, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR), where a total of 5,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 566,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.4% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 741,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,233 contracts, representing approximately 723,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COUR options, MSGS options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
