News & Insights

Markets
COUR

Notable Friday Option Activity: COUR, MSGS, DKS

July 28, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR), where a total of 5,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 566,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.4% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 741,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,233 contracts, representing approximately 723,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COUR options, MSGS options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PPSC
 HEWP Videos
 QINC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COUR
MSGS
DKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.