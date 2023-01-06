Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, SBUX, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 96,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 427.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 4,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 128,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 217.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 47,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 140,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 15,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, SBUX options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
