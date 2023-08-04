Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, BA, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 14,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 47,710 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 11,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

