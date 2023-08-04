Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, BA, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 14,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 47,710 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 11,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, BA options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BSET Insider Buying
REKR Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GTT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.