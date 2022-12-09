Notable Friday Option Activity: COOP, PLTK, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 21,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 521.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) saw options trading volume of 30,034 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 252.5% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 35,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 191.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,900 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
