COIN

Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, ZM, NTNX

August 25, 2023 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 86,161 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 6,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 31,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 10,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, ZM options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

