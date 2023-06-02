Notable Friday Option Activity: COF, NOC, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 16,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 2,949 contracts, representing approximately 294,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,100 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 25,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

