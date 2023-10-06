News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CNK, VZ, SBUX

October 06, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 11,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 93,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 3,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,900 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 24,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

