Notable Friday Option Activity: CNK, ATMU, HUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total of 22,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) options are showing a volume of 2,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 12,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNK options, ATMU options, or HUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
