Notable Friday Option Activity: CNC, TGT, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 24,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 7,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,900 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 27,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 6,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
