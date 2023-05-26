News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, HZO, BKNG

May 26, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 8,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 859,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 309.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) saw options trading volume of 10,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 293% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 9,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 281.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

