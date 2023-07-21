Notable Friday Option Activity: CMCSA, CVX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 70,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 24,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 30,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 219,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 14,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

