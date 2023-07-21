Notable Friday Option Activity: CMCSA, CVX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 70,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 24,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 30,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 219,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 14,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMCSA options, CVX options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
Institutional Holders of ZIOP
Institutional Holders of BSJM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.