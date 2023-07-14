Notable Friday Option Activity: CLX, ELV, KLAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 4,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 457,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 7,257 contracts, representing approximately 725,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 3,830 contracts, representing approximately 383,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, ELV options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

