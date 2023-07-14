Notable Friday Option Activity: CLX, ELV, KLAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 4,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 457,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 7,257 contracts, representing approximately 725,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 3,830 contracts, representing approximately 383,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLX options, ELV options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Yield Charts
ICA Videos
Institutional Holders of BNCL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.