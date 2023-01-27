Notable Friday Option Activity: CL, WFC, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total volume of 22,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 78,351 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 12,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 6,485 contracts, representing approximately 648,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

