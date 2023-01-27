Notable Friday Option Activity: CHTR, SPWR, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 8,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 22,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 4,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 2,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

