Notable Friday Option Activity: CHTR, SPWR, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 8,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 22,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 4,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 2,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, SPWR options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PCG Videos
Institutional Holders of GLDX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VMCA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.