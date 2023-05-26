Notable Friday Option Activity: CHTR, MCD, ACN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 5,906 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 590,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 12,320 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

