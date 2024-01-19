Notable Friday Option Activity: CHK, WFC, ALLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total of 16,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,700 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 118,141 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 27,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHK options, WFC options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETE Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BZC
ESPR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.