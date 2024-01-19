News & Insights

Markets
CHK

Notable Friday Option Activity: CHK, WFC, ALLY

January 19, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total of 16,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,700 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 118,141 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 27,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHK options, WFC options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETE Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BZC
 ESPR YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK
WFC
ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.