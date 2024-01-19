Notable Friday Option Activity: CHK, WFC, ALLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total of 16,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,700 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 118,141 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 27,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHK options, WFC options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.