Notable Friday Option Activity: CHK, UVE, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total volume of 8,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 852,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) options are showing a volume of 628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.87 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 48,162 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

