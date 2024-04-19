Notable Friday Option Activity: CG, ANET, SSNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), where a total of 9,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 928,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 10,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) saw options trading volume of 4,635 contracts, representing approximately 463,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,600 underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

