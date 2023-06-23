News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CCL, ROKU, TEAM

June 23, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 214,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 21,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 34,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 9,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 993,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, ROKU options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

