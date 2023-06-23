Notable Friday Option Activity: CCL, ROKU, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 214,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 21,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 34,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 9,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 993,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, ROKU options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.