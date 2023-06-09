Notable Friday Option Activity: CBOE, MTCH, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 3,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 663,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 26,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,200 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 13,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 3,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

