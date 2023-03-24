Notable Friday Option Activity: CBL, ABBV, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL), where a total volume of 1,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 107,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of CBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CBL. Below is a chart showing CBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 42,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 13,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 8,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

