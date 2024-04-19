Notable Friday Option Activity: CART, KTOS, PARA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) saw options trading volume of 8,502 contracts, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,400 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 175,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
