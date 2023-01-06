Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, LMND, IRDM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 3,841 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 4,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) saw options trading volume of 2,960 contracts, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAR options, LMND options, or IRDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
