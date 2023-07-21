News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: C, OXY, KMX

July 21, 2023 — 02:09 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 74,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 42,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 10,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,800 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

