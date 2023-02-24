Notable Friday Option Activity: BZH, LMT, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 1,316 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,068 contracts, representing approximately 606,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 59,275 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

