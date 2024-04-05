News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: BMBL, SWAV, GEO

April 05, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total volume of 51,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 166.6% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 50,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) options are showing a volume of 8,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 881,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.1% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,800 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 32,989 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

