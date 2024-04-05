Notable Friday Option Activity: BMBL, SWAV, GEO

ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) options are showing a volume of 8,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 881,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.1% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,800 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 32,989 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, SWAV options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
