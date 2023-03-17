Notable Friday Option Activity: BKU, NCLH, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU), where a total volume of 6,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 619,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of BKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares of BKU. Below is a chart showing BKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 73,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 17,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 26,176 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
